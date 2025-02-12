Little Simz is set to curate this year's Meltdown festival.

Returning between June 12 and June 22, the annual music and arts festival held at the Southbank Centre in London will see the 30-year-old rap star - whose real name is Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo – select the lineup for the 30th anniversary edition, spread across 11 days, with names set to be confirmed in spring.

She said: “I'm super excited to be the 2025 Meltdown festival curator! My team and I are preparing eleven days of art, music, workshops and more. So many incredible artists have curated this festival so it's a true honour to be a part of it. Thank you to the Southbank Centre for having me. Meltdown 2025 the Simz way is going to be epic. I'll see you there.”

Jane Beese, Head of Contemporary Music, Southbank Centre, commented: "Little Simz' ability to forge new genre-defying ideas and her ambition to inspire the next generation of creators aligns with what the Southbank Centre's artistic programme and vision stands for. We're incredibly excited to witness the lineup she'll curate and for the power of her great art, leadership and culture to bring people together on-site for our 30th year."

Mark Ball, Artistic Director, Southbank Centre, added: “Meltdown has become one of the most enduring and anticipated highlights of the annual music calendar, shaped each year by the spirit, imagination and artistry of its curator. Little Simz is becoming such a powerful influence in London and beyond and we’re delighted that for eleven days in June the Southbank Centre will become her cultural playground where she can fully explore her musicianship, her icons and her cultural passions.”

The acclaimed artist won the 2022 Mercury Prize with her fourth album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' and was also crowned Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards that year.

The English-Nigerian star’s music traverses rap, reggae, blues, synth-rock, jazz and more.

Away from music, the actress is known for her role as Shelley in the hit Netflix series ‘Top Boy’.

Simz follows in the footsteps of last year’s Meltdown curator Chaka Khan, plus the likes of Christine and the Queens, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers, Robert Smith, David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Anohni, Massive Attack, Jarvis Cocker, Patti Smith and David Bowie.