Little Simz believes it is her "job" to "spread love and light".

Little Simz

The 31-year-old musician "does [her] best" to use her work to put positivity into the world and wants her fans to be a part of that.

Speaking on the Orange Main Stage at Open'er Festival in Poland on Friday (04.07.25) night, she said: "I think it's my job to try and spread love and light. I do my best. I'm only human.

"But I wrote this song to try and put a little bit more love into the world, you know? I mean, put a little bit more light so I can.

"So if you guys feel like you want to join in, I think the sun is setting and it's so nice, so it might be a really appropriate time to sing this song. It's called Free."

Simz never takes her success or the support of her fans for granted.

She said: "I want to express my gratitude to anyone out there that ever bought a ticket to a show, that's ever listened to a song, watched a video or bought a piece of merch. Whatever it is, I'm so so very grateful. Thank you so much. I don't take any of that for granted, you know?

"Because when I was coming up, like I used to perform in front of 10 people, you know what I'm saying? So this is very, very, very mad and I'm so very grateful that you guys took time to come and see me."

As well as Little Sims, Friday at Open'er Festival saw performances from the likes of fka Twigs, St. Vincent, Justice and Muse. The festival ends on Saturday (05.07.25) after artists including Wolf Alice, Doechii and Linkin Park have taken to the stage.