Livvy Lauren thinks there is an “art” to write emotional but uplifting songs.

Livvy Lauren loves writing upbeat but emotional songs

The ‘Felt Love’ singer adores writing ballads but she’s looking forward to recording more “high energy” tracks, though she insists a dance beat won’t take away her desire to tell a story.

She told ContactMusic.com: “I love, love, love writing ballads, as I feel like you can truly express yourself and show a real vulnerable side… however I think the art in writing pop/ upbeat dance music is to be able to still show emotion and tell a story which people can connect/relate to whilst also being uplifting.

“In the future I will definitely be releasing a lot more upbeat music as I feel like it’s the style that reflects my personality the most - fun, hyperactive and high energy!”

While Livvy is “predominantly” a pop and dance musician, she insisted her more classical training has been hugely helpful as a performer.

She explained: “I personally believe that training in jazz and classical music is fundamental to be able to use the best technique vocally and for the best inspiration when writing.

“It’s like training in ballet as a dancer - the core technique and training it provides is essential.

“Although I am predominately a pop and dance artist, I definitely use a lot of soul inspirations in my vocals, as I believe that no matter what style of music… performing and showing emotion through your vocals elevates a song immediately.”

And the ‘Another Sad Song’ hitmaker finds writing her songs therapeutic.

She said: “I think writing in any form is the best version of therapy. Just addressing your feelings and writing your thoughts down on paper almost feels like it is cleared from your mind.”

‘Felt Love’ is out now.