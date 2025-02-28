Lizzo has kicked off her new era with a rock'n'roll tune.

Lizzo has returned with her first new music in two years, 'Love in Real Life'

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker has released her first single in two years, 'Love In Real Life', and since she was sued by her dancers for sexual and racial harassment.

The single is accompanied by a short spoken word piece titled ‘Everything Was So Much Simpler’, in which she says: "Everything was so much simpler, and that's exactly what I need. No views. No likes. Real love... and real life."

A press release teased: "Stay tuned for more music and surprises soon."

Alongside the new track, the 'Juice' singer announced three “super intimate” gigs at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 12, Irving Plaza in New York on March 16, and First Avenue in Minneapolis on March 18.

Teasing her comeback on a Twitch stream, Lizzo had said: “I want to introduce to you guys, the newest piece of content from the new era. I’ve been working on new music for the last two years. I took my time and I did it right. The new era has begun today, right now, with you, my chat."

Addressing the shocking allegations in detail for the first time during an in-depth interview, Lizzo said on the ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ podcast in December: “2023 was an amazing year for me.

“It was a career-high – like, we had the Record of the Year at the Grammys for ‘About Damn Time’.

“I was on my first arena tour and I got to bring the wonderful ‘Big Grrrl’ dancers from ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrls’ on stage with me every night. Like, I was literally living in my dream.

“Then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit.”

The three backup dancers who sued Lizzo were Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

They filed a lawsuit against the ‘Good as Hell’ singer and her Big Grrrl Big Touring company.

She dismissed most of the allegations as “silly” and “ridiculous”, adding: “But let’s be clear, I did nothing wrong. So I have no regrets, but I do have now this learned experience that is preparing me for the boss that I’m becoming.”

Lizzo has denied all the allegations levied against her despite more accusers coming forward.

In the same interview, the 36-year-old star confirmed she had finished a new album.

Lizzo released the song 'Pink' for the 'Barbie' film in 2023, while her last studio album was 2022's 'Special'.