Lizzo has expressed her fury over criticism of her new music - insisting negative reviews of her song 'Still Bad' are "lazy".

The pop star has declared she's fuming over accusations the track is "too optimistic" and compared herself to music legends such as Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin who all battled their own demons during their time in the spotlight.

In a series of posts on X - formerly known as Twitter - Lizzo wrote: "Saying my brand of 'poptimism' doesn’t work in a 'post Covid world' is a lazy take ... As if I didn’t release ‘about damn time’ post pandemic ...

"As if I didn’t write [her song] ‘About Damn Time’ to be a post lockdown anthem to inspire us to get outside and together again. And was successful at it btw ...

"Same people saying my music is 'too optimistic' would’ve been real mad in the 60s at James Brown and Motown ... "

Lizzo went on to write about her new song 'Still Bad', which is the first single from her upcoming fifth studio album 'Love in Real Life'.

She added: "'Still Bad' is a break-up song with the world. It literally starts with me saying: 'I’m bouta throw my phone away' it’s a call to action for the negativity we experience on our phones and how we need to disengage and recenter. The girls that get it, get it ...

"In the music video I’m literally taking my power back from the 'birds' (tweets) that tried to keep me down with negativity …

"I think seeing and hearing a black woman make real music with radical joy triggers miserable people … but I follow in the footsteps of Janet [Jackson], of Funkadelic, of Earth Wind and Fire … nobody’s doing it like me for Us. And I stand on that."

"Imagine listening to 'say it loud I’m black and I’m proud' and saying it’s too optimistic ... Imagine listening to [OutKast song] 'Hey Yah' and saying it’s too poppy… what Andre [Andre 3000] say? Yall don’t wanna listen ya just wanna hate ...

"Aretha [Franklin] and Whitney [Houston] got backlash for being 'too pop' and they kept going… and so will I ...

"I’m out here reclaiming rock n roll for US … "

Lizzo also suggested criticism of her new song may be linked to her recent weight loss, writing: "I have no loyalty to hatred - u mad I lost weight? Stay mad. Ur bitter I make hits? Stay bitter. I only have loyalty to love and real people not click bait critters ...

"Talkin s|*** about me is a cheat code to going viral. I seen people who’s only viral video is the one where they’re talking s*** about me … If u gotta mention me to finally feel seen … honestly ur welcome [sic] ...

"The way this world treats black women is sickening … blacklisted Janet [Jackson] and now 20yrs later yall calling her music 'cute black girl bops' and giving her flowers …

"Dogged Whitney [Houston] for her love life and called her a drug addict for laughs but now yall wanna honor her. Yall laughed at Tina’s [Turner] abuse and never let her forget …

"The least protected person in America … "

Lizzo also seemingly referenced her recent legal troubles after she was sued by a number of her former back-up dancers over allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The music star added: "What happened to me was supposed to destroy me but it has only set me free! Now I know none of this is real. The only thing that’s real is the love that I share with my family, my friends, nature, my fans, in Real Life."