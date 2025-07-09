Lorde felt "disconnected from [her] creativity" at the start of 2023.

Lorde released her new album in June

The 28-year-old star has revealed that she actually considered quitting the music business altogether two years ago, admitting that she was "not in a great way" at the time.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, she explained: "At the beginning of 2023 I was not in a great way on a lot of levels.

"I'd never felt more disconnected from my creativity."

Lorde admits that an eating disorder took over her life at the time, and that it stunted her musical creativity.

The Royals hitmaker shared: "All I was thinking about was trying to weigh as little as possible.

"Going to sleep thinking about food, waking up thinking about food and exercise - that was my creative pursuit."

Lorde's new album, Virgin, is the most personal record of her career. The singer admits that she needed to be "brave" in order to be more vulnerable in her music.

Speaking about her writing process, she said: "It was hard, it was scary. Some songs aren't easy.

"I made a lot of changes and really put my artistry front and centre and made that my full-time job and I got a lot of stuff out of the way."

Meanwhile, Lorde recently admitted that "a lot of people" won't think she's a "good girl anymore" after listening to Virgin.

The singer - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - believes her latest record will see her lose and gain fans as she explores a range of sensitive issues, including her relationship with her mother, gender identity, and the ending of a long-term romance.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Lorde explained: "There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over."

On the other hand, Lorde also expected that new fans would embrace her following the album release.

The chart-topping star - who released her debut album, Pure Heroine, back in 2013 - said: "It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I’ll be where they always hoped I’d be."