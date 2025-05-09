Lorde believes her 'Ultrasound World Tour' will be her "masterpiece".

Lorde is heading out on tour

The pop star - real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - is heading out on tour later this year with shows in North America, the UK and Europe in support of her new album 'Virgin' and Lorde is convinced her performances could be her best yet.

Announcing the tour in an email to fans, Lorde wrote: "I am going on tour in support of my new album, 'Virgin'.

"Every show I play is a collaboration between you and me. We meet in a room and we make music together, our bodies and the machines in search of something bigger together.

"12 years of meeting up and making sound that's just for us. Since last time I’ve been stripping away unnecessary layers, finding us more room to move. I think that Ultrasound could be our masterpiece.

"Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support. Tickets on sale May 16th, pre-sale May 14th. Come see what’s under the skin."

The 'Ultrasound World Tour' kicks off in Austin, Texas on 17 September and will stop in cities including New York, Chicago and Nashville as well as Toronto and Montreal, Canada before concluding the North American leg in Seattle, Washington on October 22.

The shows will then head to Europe for performances in Luxembourg and Paris, France in November before a run of UK dates in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Birmingham before a stop in Dublin, Ireland on November 22.

The tour will continue across Europe in the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland and Germany among others before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden on December 9.

'Virgin' will be available from June 27. Lorde previously revealed listening to Charli XCX 'Brat' gave her the courage to share her vulnerable side on her new album.

Lorde - who featured on a remix of Charli’s ‘Brat’ track ‘Girl, So Confusing’ - told BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders: "I never thought it ['Virgin'] would come out. I wrote this from the perspective of, 'Well I could never say that'.

"It was just sort of an exercise in saying everything I needed to say about a whole lot of different stuff and I put off dealing with that.

"I was like, that's for future Ella to deal with."

On Charli’s album inspiring her to show her vulnerabilities, she continued: "'Brat' coming out really gave me a kick.

"Meeting her in that place of rugged vulnerability and people responding really well to that, I was kind of like, 'OK cool - this is a good thing to be doing'.

"I really suffer from this thing of not feeling my own power ... and the remix just started me up and I was like, 'No, no, people are listening, and they care, and your words carry real weight.'"

She continued: "It forced me to further define what I was doing because Charli had so masterfully defined everything about Brat. "And it's so amazing when a peer throws the gauntlet down like that. We've gotta pick it up and I've spoken to a lot of peers who all had the same feeling."