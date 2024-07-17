Lordi's Tomi Putaansuu admits some of the 'Eurovision' rock and metal acts' songs are forgettable.

Lordi admitted he easily forgets Maneskin's Eurovision song

The Finnish hard rock band - who don monster masks - won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 with their song 'Hard Rock Hallelujah'.

They paved the way for heavy rock and alternative entrants, including fellow Finnish metallers Blind Channel, Apocalyptica, and Måneskin.

However, Lordi admits some of the more recent Eurovision songs haven't wowed him.

He told Metal Hammer: “I appreciate and I respect the stuff that I’ve seen there [at Eurovision since 2006].

“It’s like they all go in one ear and out the other ear many times, for me.”

The 50-year-old rocker continued: “Listen, I’m a product of listening to Kiss and Twisted Sister and the world has changed a lot since then, so to hear something that tickles my Twisted Sister bone, that’s rare nowadays.

“But, of course, Blind Channel – and I’m not just saying this because they’re from Finland – they’re one of those bands that are alright. I dig the vibe and they’re super nice dudes."

Lordi admits he hasn't been "hit instantly" by a Måneskin song.

He went on: “There were moments, like Måneskin. That was something where, yeah, I understand it.

“Many times, if the chorus and melody doesn’t have a hook, it doesn’t stay in my head. Then it’s like, in one ear and out the other ear.

“It needs to hit me instantly: it needs to have a very good glue on the sticker side of it.

“Unfortunately, many times now, especially with those rock and metal bands in Eurovision, they don’t have the type of chorus that would stick to me.

“Even with Måneskin: I don’t remember their song. I remember their whole vibe, outfits and everything like that, but I don’t remember their song at all.”

Måneskin won the 2021 contest for Italy with the song 'Zitti e buoni'.