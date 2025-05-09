Motörhead's lost 1976 album 'The Manticore Tapes' is finally set to be released.

The record, set to drop on June 27, features the classic lineup of the late Lemmy Kilmister, Fast Eddie Clarke, and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.

It's named after Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s famous Manticore Studio in Fulham, where the album was made.

The unreleased songs will be available as an LP and CD, with alternate takes, instrumentals and early recordings of songs from their self-titled debut album and their 1979 album ‘On Parole’.

Fans can get their hands on a deluxe edition boasting a second disc with the live set Blitzkrieg on Birmingham ’77, as well as a previously unreleased 7-inch containing two live performances.

The tapes were restored by Motörhead collaborator Cameron Webb at Maple Studios in California and mastered by Andrew Alekel at Bolskine House in Los Angeles.

The lost album is part of Motörhead’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Late frontman Lemmy Kilmister is set to receive a statue in his hometown of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent as part of the milestone celebrations and to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing on December 28, 2015, at the age of 70.

The two-meter-tall bronze sculpture, created by local artist Andy Edwards, depicts Lemmy in his iconic pose, singing into a microphone.

The unveiling ceremony will feature a biker parade, guest speakers, and a 21-gun salute in Lemmy’s honour. Some of his ashes - which have already been left at some of his favourite place around the world - will be interred within the statue, making it his final resting place.

‘The Manticore Tapes’ tracklisting:

LP and CD:

‘Intro (Instrumental)’

‘Leavin’ Here’

‘Vibrator’

‘Help Keep Us on the Road’

‘The Watcher’

‘Motörhead’

‘Witch Doctor (Instrumental)’

‘Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Instrumental)’

‘Leavin’ Here (Alternate Take)’

‘Vibrator (Alternate Take)’

‘The Watcher (Alternate Take)’

LP1 – Deluxe Expanded Bookpack

LP2 – Live: Blitzkrieg on Birmingham ’77

‘Motörhead’

‘Vibrator’

‘Keep Us On The Road’

‘The Watcher’

‘Iron Horse’

‘Leavin’ Here’

‘On Parole’

‘I’m Your Witch Doctor’

‘Train Kept a-Rollin”

‘City Kids’

‘White Line Fever’

7″ – Live at Barbarella’s Birmingham ’77 (previously unreleased)

‘Motörhead’

‘Keep Us On The Road’