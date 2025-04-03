The Lottery Winners have become "really close friends" with Robbie Williams.

The indie pop band - which consists of Thom Rylance, Robert Lally, Katie Lloyd and Joe Singleton - will be teaming up with the former Take That star for his UK tour later this year, and the 'Angels' singer has even become "inspired" by the rockers when it comes to his own art.

Thom told The Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Robbie Williams has become a really close friend and he sends me his artwork as he's making it for my opinion. We had a phone call recently

and 15 minutes later he sent me this thing that he'd made and he was like, 'You've inspired this one.'

"Robbie said that both of our biggest talents isn't being songwriters, or entertainers, or sing- ers. It's being absolutely s*** scared of everything that we do and we're doing it anyway, and it's like bravery is our big thing.

"Yeah I am terrified."

Thom explained that he is "terrified" at the thought of doing a "bad gig" and suddenly ending the band's success but just decides to make the best of it and get on with things.

He added: "I'm terrified that I'm gonna do a bad gig and then it's all gonna be over or put something out everyone's gonna hate, but I just do it anyway."

Thom wears his heart on his sleeve every time he steps out on stage, but feels himself become another person, and adopts an alter-ego in a similar manner to Robbie to be able to get through each performance.

He said: "I've spoke to Robbie [Williams] about this as well, because he's got this other guy, and I've got this other guy.

"This version of me isn't the one that goes on stage. This is another guy, and he turns up all the time, apart from once recently, where he didn't, and it was just me.

"And that was hard. I was like a deer in the headlights. I didn't know what to do, I didn't know what to say, I didn't know how to move, what to do with my hands, and I was thinking about all those things."