Mick Fleetwood wants to see "a healing" between former Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

The former couple have had a turbulent relationship over the decades which intensified when Buckingham was fired from the 'Don't Stop' band in 2018 over a touring disagreement but Mick is hopeful that their differences can be resolved.

In an interview with MOJO, the 77-year-old musician said: "It's no secret, it's not tittle-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally.

"Stevie's able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn't feel, as does Lindsey. But I'll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them – and that doesn't have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily."

Mick also discussed the difficulties he has gone through in recent years – including the death of bandmate Christine McVie in 2022 and the fires that destroyed his restaurant in his adopted home of Maui, Hawaii last summer.

He said: "It's been a strange time for me. Losing sweet Christine was catastrophic. And then, in my world, sort of losing the band too. And I split with my partner as well. I just found myself sort of licking my wounds."

Regarding the fires, Mick continued: "It was a hardcore hit for everyone on this lovely little island.

"I mean, we're just lucky to be here – but there was a lot of terrible loss, lots of people without homes, people who were badly affected.

"(The residents of Lahania) are making progress. And people are coming back to the island, which gives us a lot of hope of coming through this. It just takes time.

"I'm even starting to think about bringing back my crazy little restaurant. It was a place where people around here would gather and commute."