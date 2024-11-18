Luke Grimes' next album will be "heavily influenced" by his baby boy.

Luke Grimes' new music will be 'heavily influenced' by his journey to fatherhood

The 40-year-old actor and country singer recently welcomed his first child with wife Bianca into the world and he will pour inspiration from his journey as a new dad into his follow-up to his 2024 self-titled debut album.

He told PEOPLE: "Man, having my baby has changed everything in every way possible.

"I think people talk about your heart expanding a little bit every day, and it's so true.

"It's like there's a love growing inside of me that I didn't know I was capable of, and it's incredible and it's scary because you have so much more skin in the game. You know what I mean?"

He added: "That's the biggest influence in my life right now."

The 'Yellowstone' star - who tied the knot with Bianca in 2018 - says he and his wife's love for each other has taken on a whole new meaning since having their son.

He said: "It's brought me and my wife close in a way that I didn't know we could be. There's another level in the way that we love each other and how we have to be a team for this little guy."

Luke made his debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville last week and the newborn was in the audience.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor quipped: "Hopefully the music doesn't become this sort of cheesy love fest [now], but I've got to be honest with how I feel, and we will see what comes out of that."

Despite his successful acting career, the 'American Sniper' star recently insisted that "real happiness" could only come from being a father.

He recently told the outlet: "I knew one day I wanted to start my own family, and I knew that that was going to be where the real happiness came from. The other stuff was just going to pay the bills."