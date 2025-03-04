The Maccabees are returning to Europe for their first shows on the continent since 2016.

The Maccabees are heading out on a European tour

Last year, the indie band announced they were reforming for their first concert in eight years when they headline All Points East festival at Victoria Park on Sunday, 24 August 2025 to mark the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album 'Marks To Prove It'.

The group have now confirmed a European tour, which will see them perform in Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands and France this June - their first shows in each country since early in 2016.

Guitarist Felix White said: "None of us thought we’d ever play shows again anywhere, so to be coming back to Europe to play is going to be a really magical thing for us. Hopefully the whole tour will have a real sense of something precious about it.’’

Tickets for all shows will go on sale from 10am this Friday (07.03.25) and pre-sale access to tickets will be available to fans who sign up https://maccabees.lnk.to/EUpresale from 10am on Wednesday (05.03.25).

The 'Toothpaste Kisses' group had previously bid a euphoric farewell to fans with three sold-out nights at London's Alexandra Palace in 2017.

However, they reunited for a special performance of their track 'Pelican' at guitarist Hugo White's wedding in 2020.

Talking about that moment, lead singer Orlando Weeks said: “I didn’t go because it was The Maccabees playing together again, but because it was a beautiful gesture to be invited and to contribute to the spirit of the day. What I wanted, band aside, was to find a way to be in each other’s lives in some way.’’

Other artists who performed at Hugo's wedding included Adele, Florence + The Machine and Jamie T.

The Maccabees European Tour dates:

JUNE:

22nd - Germany, Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

23rd - Germany, Cologne, Gloria-Theater

25th - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

27th - France, Paris, Trabendo