The White Stripes have sued Donald Trump over his use of 'Seven Nation Army’.

The White Stripes are suing 'fascist' Donald Trump over his unauthorised use of Seven Nation Army

After threatening the 78-year-old politician with legal action after Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy director of communications, posted a clip to social media app X of the former president boarding his plane to the 2003 hit, the group's former frontman Jack White and drummer Meg White, both 49, have officially taken legal action.

The use of the song came amid Trump's on-going campaign to beat Kamala Harris to become president.

Jack shared a screenshot of the legal document on his Instagram page and is seeking “redress for a presidential candidate’s flagrant misappropriation of the musical composition and sound recording."

It states that the White Stripes “vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by defendant Trump when he was president and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks.”

Jack captioned the post: "This machine sues fascists."

He had reacted at the time: “Don’t even think about using my music you fascists.

“Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others). (sic)"

A whole host of artists have complained about Trump using their songs for his campaigning without seeking permission, including Celine Dion and Foo Fighters.

The estate of the late Isaac Hayes Jr. just won a victory after a federal judge ruled that Trump must stop using the late songwriter's hit 'Hold On, I’m Coming'.

His son, Isaac Hayes III, said: “We are very grateful and happy for the decision by Judge Thrash … I couldn’t ask for a better decision.

“I want this to serve as an opportunity for other artists to come forward that don’t want their music used by Donald Trump or other political entities.”

Isaac Hayes Enterprises filed papers last month for 134 counts copyright infringement between 2022 and 2024.