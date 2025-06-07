Madonna "was down" to mud wrestle in Miley Cyrus' '4×4' music video.

Madonna was lined up to star in the music video

The 32-year-old pop star has revealed that she convinced a group of her showbiz pals, including Madonna, to star in the music video for '4×4'.

Appearing on the 'Every Single Album' podcast, Miley explained: "I had everyone already lined up. Nelly … Madonna was down to do the video, Miranda Cosgrove.

"This was before Taylor [Swift] had a lot of famous people in her crew. I was friends with famous people first. I wanted to do that. I had a f****** squad, and my squad was very, very cool."

Madonna, 66, volunteered to mud wrestle Miranda Kerr in the music video. But Miley's plans were ultimately scuppered by RCA, her record label at the time.

The chart-topping pop star recalled: "Madonna was down to mud wrestle with Miranda Kerr.

"I was like, ‘I’m gonna get all these girls, all these supermodels, all these Victoria’s Secret models and all of these pop icons to come to my dad’s farm, get in the back of 4x4s, and we’re gonna mud wrestle, and we’re gonna go out and do doughnuts."

Meanwhile, Miley previously admitted to being inspired by Pamela Anderson.

The singer has always been a huge fan of the 'Baywatch' actress, and Miley admitted to being wowed by Pamela's distinctive appearance during her younger years.

In a video posted on Instagram, Miley told Pamela: "Ever since I was little, it was only Pam when people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grow up. I would say you. And the whole thing. The tattoos, the hair, all of it ... That's all I wanted to do."

Miley has also been amazed by Pamela's evolution over the years.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker - who has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress - explained: "I've had so many different pivots and evolutions and - one might say - detours within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are. Something that's more potent, something that's more real."