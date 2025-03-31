Mae Stephens struggled to wash out the paint after shooting the music video for her song 'Woah Man!'.

The 22-year-old singer was covered in paint for the video to her latest single but admits that she wasn't prepared for the hard work involved in removing it once the shoot was complete.

Mae told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was hands down the most enjoyable shoot I've ever had. It involves me getting covered in a lot of paint.

"After, I'm like, 'OK how are we going to get this off?' And none of us had thought that far ahead.

"We had no shampoo, no conditioner, so I had hand soap and a shower.

"I had to walk back through London with flecks of paint in my hair and carrying a double-wrapped bin bag of my soaked clothes."

Mae – who had a hit with 'If We Ever Broke Up' in 2023 after the track went viral on the social media platform TikTok – explained that her newest song celebrates female empowerment.

She said: "'Woah Man!' is a funk/pop-orientated track highlighting the ups and downs of being a woman and the power and beauty that comes with that, diving into controversial topics like hiding tampons to calling out the inequality of gender hierarchy.

"Woah Man!' was created to be an anthem of empowerment for females and a message to the next generation to be proud to be a woman."

The singer released the track 'ADHD' last year after being diagnosed with the condition and explained that it was the reason that she was told she would never amount to anything while she was at school.

Mae, who worked in a supermarket before finding fame, told the BBC: "I will always stand for those kids that are told they are never going to be anything, I will stand there and say that they will."

Recalling her school days, she continued: "I was majorly hyper-fixated on (the) creative rather than academic which is why I didn't do my homework.

"I spent so many years being told I wasn't going to do anything or make much of myself – I was just some loud girl at the back of the class.

"I've known for a while that something on my brain wasn't the same as everybody else.

"Going through the diagnose process as an adult you learn so much about yourself."