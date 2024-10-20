Maggie Rogers performed a moving rendition of One Direction's 'Night Changes' in honour of the late Liam Payne.

Maggie Rogers took a moment to honour Liam Payne during her Boston concert

The 30-year-old singer was playing Boston's TD Garden arena on Thursday night (17.10.24), one day after the 31-year-old singer tragically fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

An emotional Maggie told the crowd: “This week, in particular, I’ve been thinking how precious life is and how quickly things can change.

“We’re just about the same age.

“I wanted to just honour anyone who has been touched by [One Direction’s] music.”

Sitting at her piano, she tenderly sang: “We’re only getting older, baby/And I’ve been thinking about it lately/Does it ever drive you crazy/Just how fast the night changes?”

There was not a dry eye in the room as the audience joined in, singing: “Everything that you’ve ever dreamed of/Disappearing when you wake up/But there’s nothing to be afraid of/Even when the night changes./It will never change me and you.”

Tributes continue to flood in for Liam, with his One Direction bandmates - Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Louis Tomlinson, 32, and former member Zayn Malik, 31 - all having paid their respects on social media.

In a joint statement, the 'History' group admitted they were "completely devastated".

They said: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. - Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry. (sic)"

One Direction have been on an indefinite hiatus since 2016, and Louis hailed Liam as the "most vital part" of the chart-topping band.

He said in his own statement on Instagram: "Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

"And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam. (sic)"