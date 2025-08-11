Maluma has scolded a fan for seemingly bringing her young child to his concert with no ear defenders.

The 31-year-old Latin superstar was headlining Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes when he raised concerns about the little one's hearing health and called out the mother of the child for "waving them around like a toy".

In a viral TikTok clip, he said: “With all due respect… how old are they?

“A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f****** high? Where is the sound this loud?”

He continued: “That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.

“Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility. You’re waving them around like they’re a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real.”

The reggaeton star - who became a father himself in 2024 - added: “I’m telling you with all love and respect, now that I’m a father… would never bring them to a concert. For the next time, be a bit more aware.”

The Mala Mía star - whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias - and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, welcomed their first child into the world in July last year, daughter Paris, and Maluma admitted becoming a parent made him determined to lead a healthy lifestyle to live as long as possible for his little girl.

Asked how his life is different now, he told Allure: "Everything changed. And I love it. Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to f****** kill it. For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example. I go to bed every night that I can at 9 and wake up at 5:30 to hit the gym because I want to be healthy. You want to live forever for your kids. I want to make her proud."

The Hawái hitmaker also noted that while the "essence" of his image of a bad boy on stage still remains to some extent, he is "more mature" since becoming a dad and is managing to find the balance between his public persona and family life, even though it can be "difficult" at times.

He said: "It's still the same essence, but more mature I would say, and more chill. I'm just vibing. I'm having fun being with my family, but I’m also having fun being onstage. I’m doing things that I love, and finally, I feel like I'm on the right path. It's difficult to find that balance, but I'm there. I'm there and working for it."