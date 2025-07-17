Oasis fans have been praised by police for their "sensible and responsible" behaviour.

The reunited group have played three of their five homecoming shows in Manchester and while Wednesday's (16.07.25) gig saw 12 men arrested for offences including fraud, being drunk and disorderly, and possession of class A drugs, Greater Manchester Police are thankful the "overwhelming majority" of revellers have made no trouble.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle said in a statement: “We are now three concerts into Oasis’ Manchester homecoming, and I am pleased that the overwhelming majority of people attending have enjoyed themselves sensibly and responsibly.

“Our officers have provided a continued high-visibility presence throughout the night, assisting our partners and event security in ensuring a smooth flow of operations, before, during, and after the concert.

“We have tackled any issues that have faced us – seizing unauthorised drones, arresting those attempting to illegally enter the event, and working with colleagues in the ambulance service to help those in need.

“Our neighbourhood teams have engaged with those who live around the event to better understand any problems they have raised, and provide the appropriate solutions where they can.

“Ahead of the weekend, we advise all visitors to make sure they check all updates and information from ourselves and partners, including the Bee Network, Manchester City Council, and event organisers.

“If at any point you require assistance, do not hesitate to speak to an officer in attendance.”

Meanwhile, new statistics from ticketing marketplace viagogo found that Londoners only just bought more Oasis tickets than those in Manchester on the platform, but per capita, the fans in the northern city led the way. Following London and Greater Manchester in the top five were Essex, Surrey and Kent.

And with demand for tickets being high, the data found UK-based fans are willing to travel huge distances to see Liam and Noel Gallagher in action, with the top destinations being New Jersey, California, Toronto, Chicago, Mexico City and Buenos Aires.

When the group's Adidas collaboration dropped on 20 June, viagogo saw a 35% spike in ticket searches for the band on the day.