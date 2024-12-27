Mariah Carey has promised a new album is on the way.

Mariah Carey is planning new music

The 55-year-old singer hasn’t released a studio LP since 2018’s ‘Caution’ but she’s confirmed she is busy writing songs, though she doesn’t yet know when fans will get to hear her new material.

Asked her future plans, she recently told Best magazine: “I have a lot I want to do. I’m busy.

“I’m writing new material, so there is new music and a new album coming some time in the future.

“I’m not sure when. I’m just enjoying the songwriting process.”

This year has seen Mariah celebrate 20 years since the release of her ‘Emancipation of Mimi’ album and she is still “really proud” of the record.

She said: “’The Emancipation of Mimi’ is another album I’m really proud of.

“It was kind of a comeback album for me at the time and it’s still one of my favourites.

“Celebrating and performing some of those songs this year was special.”

And the ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ hitmaker is amazed her ‘Merry Christmas’ album has celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Asked if it seems so long since she recorded the festive LP, she said: “It really doesn’t. I usually don’t like to think about numbers like that, but we have a 30th anniversary of the ‘Merry Christmas’ album out, which I’m excited about. I’m so happy people still love to listen to it.”

It isn’t only her own songs Mariah listens to over the festive period.

She admitted: “There are lots. I have a whole Christmas playlist that I love.

“Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song’ is one of my favourites. And ‘This Christmas’ by Donny Hathaway is another one.”