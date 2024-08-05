Mariah Carey is to return to the UK for a series of festive concerts.

The Queen of Christmas is poised to announce her first shows since her trio of concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2019.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Mariah has been so busy with her Las Vegas residency, but her team are ¬putting together some really ¬special dates which will see her performing in the UK, as well as the US.

“It’s been a long time in the planning, but Mariah is finally coming back to British soil.

"She absolutely loved her three shows at the RAH, and it has been five long years since she was last here.

"Fans will be given more details soon, but if they need a bit of early Christmas spirit, Mariah is bringing it by the bucket-load.”

Mariah just announced a North American Christmas tour.

The 55-year-old singer will play 20 dates across the US, starting with an opening night at the Yaamava Theatre in Highland, California on November 6.

She will continue the tour in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Illinois, before moving on to Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina and New Jersey in December.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker will finish the tour with two nights in New York - a gig at UBS Arena in Belmont Park on December 15, and a final show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 17.

Meanwhile, Mariah is also busy with her 'Celebration of Mimi' Las Vegas residency and is determined to show her fans "a really good time".

Mariah told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's a really good time.

"We're doing The Celebration of Mimi, and you know all about the 'Emancipation of Mimi' and that album and there's also other songs we do. But this is really about, you know, The Celebration of Mimi."

Mariah loves performing songs from the 2005 album.

The award-winning star also enjoys introducing new fans to the record.

She shared: "It definitely brings back fond memories depending on the song. And with this show, we have a lot of kind of clips from my book that you can read if you're sitting in the audience.

"It's a moment where you're hearing your life story be talked about and then you're singing the songs."