Mariah Carey has announced a North American Christmas tour.

Mariah Carey's North American Christmas tour

The 55-year-old singer will bring back her annual Christmas extravaganza for 20 dates across the US, starting with an opening night at the Yaamava Theatre in Highland, California on November 6.

In November, she will continue the tour in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Illinois, before moving on to Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina and New Jersey in December.

Mariah will finish the tour with two nights in New York - a gig at UBS Arena in Belmont Park on December 15, and a final show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 17.

Meanwhile, Mariah is also busy with her 'Celebration of Mimi' Las Vegas residency and is determined to show her fans "a really good time".

Mariah told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's a really good time.

"We're doing The Celebration of Mimi and you know all about the 'Emancipation of Mimi' and that album and there's also other songs we do. But this is really about, you know, The Celebration of Mimi."

Mariah loves performing songs from her 'Emancipation of Mimi' album, which she released in 2005.

The award-winning star also enjoys introducing new fans to the record.

She shared: "It definitely brings back fond memories depending on the song. And with this show, we have a lot of kind of clips from my book that you can read if you're sitting in the audience.

"It's a moment where you're hearing your life story be talked about and then you're singing the songs."