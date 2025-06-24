Maroon 5 will release their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, on August 15.

After recently returning with Priceless featuring BLACKPINK star Lisa, Adam Levine and co have shared the next single, All Night, from the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Jordi.

The She Will Be Loved hitmakers have also announced a 23-date US tour, including a hometown show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and a stop at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, before concluding on November 25 in Detroit.

Tickets will be available starting with a Fan Club presale on Wednesday, June 25 at 10am local time. Additional presales will continue throughout the week before the general on sale on Friday, June 27 at 10am local time at www.maroon5.com.

Priceless is a tribute to frontman Adam's wife, Behati Prinsloo.

He told PEOPLE: "It was the first song that I wrote for the album.

"It's just this really fun, Summery, chill vibe song that always felt really good.

"The song kind of, you know, being about my wife, was the first song out the gates that felt good, felt positive, really positive, and fun."

The 46-year-old singer admitted the tune "instantly hit me", and he thought it could have the same reaction for others.

He said: "It's hard to explain, but it just instantly hit me.

"I thought, well, if it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else."

Adam said Lisa, 28, was the "perfect something extra" the song needed.

He added: "Lisa coming on the song, like, literally elevated it even more, which is amazing. "And it kind of needed something extra, and she was like the perfect something extra at the perfect moment."