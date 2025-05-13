Maroon 5’s new song 'Priceless' is a tribute to Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo.

Maroon 5's Priceless pays tribute to Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo

The band's frontman says the summer tune, which he penned for his 36-year-old significant other, was the first song he recently wrote that felt "good, positive and fun".

He told PEOPLE: "It was the first song that I wrote for the album.

"It's just this really fun, Summery, chill vibe song that always felt really good.

"The song kind of, you know, being about my wife, was the first song out the gates that felt good, felt positive, really positive, and fun."

The 46-year-old singer admitted the tune "instantly hit me", and he thought it could have the same reaction for others.

He said: "It's hard to explain, but it just instantly hit me.

"I thought, well, if it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else."

Adam teamed up with BLACKPINK's Lisa, 28, for the track, and he believes she was the "perfect something extra" the tune needed.

He added: "Lisa coming on the song, like, literally elevated it even more, which is amazing. "And it kind of needed something extra, and she was like the perfect something extra at the perfect moment."

Last month, Adam confirmed Maroon 5 were making a comeback.

Adam remained tight-lipped about the finer details, but he offered a few nuggets of information for fans.

He said: "The rumours are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details."

Adam went on to reveal Maroon 5 will release a new single at the end of April - adding: "I’m really excited about it."

The star also hinted at the release of the full album, which is expected sometime over the summer.

Adam added: "Non-specifically around the summertime" - a statement which he followed with an even vaguer update about the band’s plans to tour in the fall.

He said: "And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish."