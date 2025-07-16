Matteo Bocelli would love to duet with his idol Ed Sheeran.

The son of legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, 66, has worked with Grammy winner Ed's co-writer Amy Wadge - with whom he penned huge hit Thinking Out Loud - on the balladeer's upcoming second studio album, Falling In Love.

The 27-year-old singer's famous father featured on a 2017 classical version of Ed's song Perfect, Perfect Symphony.

And, he would love to follow in his parent's footsteps and duet with Ed, but admits he would likely get overwhelmed and struggle to "handle the situation" - despite having performed for King Charles, and at the weddings of Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos and his spouse Lauren Sánchez and reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Matteo said when asked about a potential collaboration with the Bad Habits hitmaker: "Always. I was so honoured to have received a song written by him and his brother [Matthew Sheeran], called Chasing Stars. But obviously, yes, I would love one day to be on stage with him - but I don't know if I'd be able to handle the situation."

It was after Ed came to Italy to record Perfect Symphony and spent time with the Bocelli's that he found out Matteo was looking for material for his debut album, 2023's Matteo, and later sent him Chasing Stars, about a close bond between a father and son.

Matteo - who brought all of his co-writers and producers that worked on the new album to his Tuscany home to record the album - also praised Amy for making him feel at ease expressing himself with "no filters".

He said of the heartfelt songwriter: "I worked with Amy many times, multiple times, and she is not just an incredible songwriter, but she's a beautiful soul. She's a beautiful human being. And at the bottom of you know, every writing session, I need to have these people. I need to have people with which I feel myself, with which I feel I'm able to express myself, you know, freely, with no filters. And she's one of them. And so yes, I'm very excited to have a song with her that is To Get To Love You."

Matteo’s new album Falling In Love is released September 12 on Decca Records. He tours the UK in November.

Matteo Bocelli's 2025 UK tour dates:

November 2, Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall

November 4, Birmingham Symphony Hall

November 5, London Adelphi Theatre