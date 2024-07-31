Megan Thee Stallion declared we are "about to make history" with the first female Black president at Kamala Harris' rally.

Megan Thee Stallion performed at Kamala Harris' Atlanta rally

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper performed a special set at the Vice President's Atlanta presidential rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Tuesday (30.07.24), where she rattled out a mashup of ‘Girls In The Hood’, ‘Savage’, ‘Body’ and ‘Mamushi’.

Seemingly referring to some US state's control over women's bodies through abortion laws, she told attendees: “Now I know my ladies in the crowd love their bodies. If you want to keep loving your bodies, you know who to vote for."

Encouraging people to vote for Kamala over Donald Trump after Joe Biden stepped down as president, Megan later declared: “I’m so happy to be here, Atlanta. We are about to make history with the first female President. The first Black female President. Let’s get this done, Hotties.”

Former Migos star Quavo – whose late nephew and bandmate Takeoff was shot dead in 2022 - gave a speech at the event, where he spoke about the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Kamala's commitments to tackling gun violence in the US.

Meanwhile, Megan and Kamala teamed up on a TikTok video.

The rap star opens the clip: "What’s up, Hotties. This is your girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Hot Girl Coach, reporting live with the future President of the United States."

Megan then asks Kamala: “What do you have to say to the American people?”, and she vowed: “We are not going back.”

A host of huge names have thrown their support behind the politician.

After Biden announced he was giving his “full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee for our party this year”, Charli XCX wrote on X: “Kamala IS brat.”

The pop star’s post referred to the title of her latest album, 'Brat' – and soon after the post Kamala’s official campaign cashed in on the support by changing its banner on X to mimic the style of “brat”.

After the alteration, it read “kamala hq” in lowercase black lettering with a lime green background.

Charli – real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison – defined her take on the word “brat” in a video on TikTok, saying: “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.

“Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile.

“Like does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

Some of Kamala’s most popular quotes and video clips were spliced together and set to Charli’s songs.

Many of the clips were tinted in the lime green hue of the singer’s ‘brat’ album cover – or the cover pops up in between clips of the politician.

One of the most used quotes in the clips is Kamala telling the US president: “We did it, Joe”, after he was elected in 2020 – making her the first female vice president in American history.

Kamala launched her first full day of campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination last week, following Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election race.