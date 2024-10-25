Megan Thee Stallion has released the deluxe album 'MEGAN: ACT II'.

Megan Thee Stallion's new deluxe album boasts a collaboration with K-pop girl group TWICE

The 13-track collection includes features from K-pop girl group TWICE, fellow rapper Flo Milli, alternative group Spiritbox and her and RM of BTS' recent hit 'Neva Play'.

After teaming up with metal band Spiritbox on the 2023 'Cobra' rock remix, the Grammy winning rapper - whose real name is Megan Pete - has once again teamed up with the group on the new track 'TYG'.

TWICE appear on a remix of 'MAMUSHI' and Flo is featured on 'Roc Steady'.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' this week, Megan said: “I feel like I have to keep the Hotties fed and keep them stimulated. You have to understand this is the year of Megan Thee Stallion.”

The 'WAP' hitmaker released her album 'MEGAN' in June, featuring Victoria Monet, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh and Yuki Chiba.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old star is gearing up to release the documentary 'Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words' on Prime Video at the end of the month.

Viewers will get an "inside look at Megan’s rise and evolution in an unprecedented way."

The synopsis read: "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words offers unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona. Follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete."

'Megan: ACT II' tracklisting:

1. 'Bigger In Texas'

2. 'Bourbon'

3. '#1 Rule'

4. 'Roc Steady' (feat Flo Milli)

5. 'Best Friend'

6. 'Right Now'

7. 'Mamushi' Remix (feat TWICE)

8. 'TYG' (feat Spiritbox)

9. 'Motion'

10. 'Fell In Love'

11. 'He Think I Love Him'

12. 'Like A Freak'

13. 'Neva Play' (feat RM of BTS)