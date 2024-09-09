Megan Thee Stallion is eyeing a collaboration with Taylor Swift.

The 'Hiss' hitmaker, 29, has declared the 34-year-old pop superstar - who stands at 5 feet 11 - a fellow "stallion" and admits they would look "so cute" alongside each other.

Megan told PEOPLE: “I love Taylor Swift.

“And I would like to collab with her one day.

“She’s a stallion too.

“She’s a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

Megan's latest collaboration, 'Neva Play' with BTS star RM, dropped last week.

Meanwhile, the rapper's next job is hosting the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday (11.09.24).

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who takes over from fellow rap superstar Nicki Minaj, 41 - is also nominated for Best Collaboration for 'Wanna Be' with GloRilla, plus Best Hip-Hop, Best Visual Effects, Best Direction and Best Art Direction for 'Boa'.

Taylor - who won seven VMAs in 2023 - leads the nominations with 10 in total, including eight for 'Fortnight', her collaboration with Post Malone.

The hit is in contention for the Video of the Year accolade, which is the most prestigious of all the awards.

Taylor is also in with the chance of taking home the Artist of the Year gong, for which she will compete with Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and SZA.

Katy Perry is set to receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs.

The 39-year-old pop star will be honoured at the annual awards show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.