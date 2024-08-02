Meghan Trainor is to release a deluxe edition of her album 'Timeless'.

Timeless (Deluxe Edition) will be released on August 16

The 30-year-old pop star launched her sixth studio album earlier this year along with the hit singles 'To The Moon' and 'Whoops' but is now delighted to be releasing an expanded edition ahead of her comeback tour that will include the brand new song 'Make A Move'.

She said: "I’ve been saving these songs for a minute now. The deluxe album is the perfect way to get the recognition that they deserved. I can’t wait to sing them with everybody on the road next month!"

Meghan shot to fame with her viral hit single 'All About That Bass' in 2014 and went on to release the albums 'Title', 'Thank You', 'Treat Myself', 'A Very Trainor Christmas' and 'Takin' It Back' over the course of the next decade.

But she has not been on the road since 2016 and will now be taking her 'Timeless Tour' across the US throughout September and October.

The 'Been Like This' hitmaker - who has Riley, three, and 13-month-old Barry with her husband Daryl Sabara - previously declared that the album was her "best yet" and that she had written the record around the theme of her fear of losing those she loves.

She told Offical Charts: "It honestly feels like my first album all over again. I mean, it's always crazy, but I honestly feel like this is my best stuff yet. It's got a lot of self-help pop bangers, which I think is what I do best. I have some really soulful songs - the title track, Timeless, is about me not wanting to lose the people in my life that I love. That's my worst nightmare. "

'Timeless (Deluxe Edition)' will be released on August 16.

Pre-save at https://meghantrainor.lnk.to/TimelessDeluxe_Presave.