Meghan Trainor is 'writing a lot' of new music

The 31-year-old pop star - who is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara and has Riley, four, as well as 22-month-old Barry with him - released her sixth studio album 'Timeless' just over a year ago but is already back in the studio working on her next record.

She told Reader's Digest: "I like to put on my list one thing a year that scares me, and then I want to make more babies. As crazy as that is, I want more children because I’m not tired enough. You know, bring it on.

"My husband, he’s got a new manager, and he is going to get in to the acting world more again. And that’s very exciting. So I’m going to be No. 1 supportive wife, and I’m writing an album now. I’m in the studio, and I’m writing a lot."

The 'To The Moon' hitmaker - who shot to fame with her signature hit 'All About That Bass' in 2014 and has since released tracks such as 'Made You Look' and 'NO' over the course of five albums - doesn't mind at all when "haters" try to compare her work to Christmas music but is also taking inspiration from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

Meghan - whose festive album 'A Very Trainor Christmas' was released in 2020 - said: "I’ve been in the studio. So far, I’ve only had one session, but I always see people try to hate on me and go, 'Your music sounds like Christmas music,' and I’m like, 'That’s my favorite.' I don’t know—I‘m trying to find a new pocket that’s still my doo-wop, but it’s also like how Sabrina Carpenter bringing the full band or Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan. I’m so inspired by all these amazing women taking over and just running the game, and I want to bring an instrument, man. I want to bring the band back. It’s been me and my track and dancers for a minute, so I think I want to bring the band back."