Metallica are interested in performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026, according to drummer Lars Ulrich.

The 61-year-old musician has revealed that the Enter Sandman rockers would love to play in the coveted slot with next year's NFL showpiece being staged in their San Francisco base.

Asked about the possibility on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, Lars said: "F*** yeah, of course we would.

"First of all we would do it. Second of all to do it in San Francisco would be a dream come true and would be the right fit... Certainly as somebody who's represented San Francisco all over the world and shouted for decades about San Francisco and our love for the Bay Area, that part of it is the right fit. Ultimately it's not our decision."

Metallica are said to be in talks to stage a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2026 and Lars did not deny the reports when questioned.

The Danish drummer said: "I'm not going to confirm anything, because there's nothing to confirm. But I'm not going to deny it, because we're all such fans of this venue.

"All of our manager and our production people have been there and looked at it. It's something that we're considering, (but) nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It's something that we're looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done."

Ulrich continued: "I would f****** love to do it, let there be no question about it. It's not signed, sealed and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would f****** love to do it."

Metallica's lead guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed recently that the Nothing Else Matters band would love to stage a "crazy experience" at the venue in Sin City, which is renowned for its immersive video and audio capabilities.

Quizzed about the prospect, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "Oh, heck, yeah! That’s a great example of how venues are changing. That’s using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

Metallica have embraced developments in technology - appearing in the video game Fortnite and staging an immersive concert with Apple Vision Pro in recent years - and Kirk warned that other artists risk being "exploited" if they do not adapt with the times.

The 62-year-old rocker said: "The formats and venues just keep on coming. Ten years ago, I didn’t know we would be characters in a Fortnite game or that Apple would create VR headsets that can bring you literally right in front of the performer or the athlete. We didn’t see any of this coming.

"It’s important to pay attention to all this stuff, because if you don’t apply yourself in a responsible fashion, someone else is going to do it for you, and you’re going to be on the exploited end. If you’re not paying attention, then stuff like Napster happens. It’s not for me to say, but that’s something to ponder."