Machine Gun Kelly switches lanes again on his new album, Lost Americana.

Machine Gun Kelly dabbles in country, folk and classic heartland rock on Lost Americana

Released on Friday (08.08.25), the rapper-turned-rocker proves he's no one-trick-pony as he traverses genres on the follow-up to 2022's Mainstream Sellout.

Best known for his rap beginnings and two chart-topping pop-punk albums — Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout — the 35-year-old artist steps into new territory with a sound that draws on country, folk and classic heartland rock influences.

MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - previously told People of not wanting to be pigeonholed: “I choose to not stay contained in a societal box.

“All I do is entertain, and entertainment can’t be that serious.”

The LP was first teased in June with a cinematic trailer narrated by none other than Bob Dylan. In the clip, the folk legend described the record as “a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.”

Dylan, 84, said: “From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces.

"Where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms.”

Initially, fans questioned whether Dylan’s voice in the teaser was legit — but during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, MGK confirmed it was indeed the Like a Rolling Stone hitmaker.

He said: “To be honest, I have no idea how he even knows who I am.

“And I’m pretty sure if I say the wrong thing I’ll mess it all up, so I’ll just shut up and accept whatever Bob Dylan throws my way.”

The narration came after Dylan posted a clip of MGK performing on his Instagram in February, leaving the music world stunned.

Lost Americana is out now on all major streaming platforms.