Michael Bolton has duetted with a video game character on a new version of his hit single 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You'.

Michael Bolton and Clash Royale's Barbarian have teamed up to sing on a new version of How Am I Supposed to Live Without You

The 71-year-old singer has teamed up with Clash of Clans' Barbarian - renamed Barboltian for his singing stint - for the project to celebrate Valentine's Day (14.02.25) and to try entice back players who have left the game.

Sony Music Publishing and the mobile game's maker Supercell, distributed by The Orchard, collaborated to make the ultimate love letter - with the music video having already racked up over two million YouTube views.

Barbarian can be seen channelling his inner '90s music star as he has grown a mullet and extended his moustache handles.

'Clash Royal' is part of The World of Clash - which incorporates 'Clash Royale' and 'Clash of Clans'.

It has generated four billion downloads and earned more than $14 billion since its release in 2016.

However, many of its long-term users have ditched the game in recent years, but Supercell hopes this special collaboration will tempt them back.

The 71-year-old hitmaker - who gave his blessing for the rendition to be created - said: “'How am I Supposed to Live Without You' has been a hit for me twice, and I’m excited to see it land with a new generation through this collaboration with Barboltian.”

The song is available to stream now on all major streaming platforms.