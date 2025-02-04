Mick Fleetwood wants Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham to put their differences aside.

Stevie Nicks is locked in a feud with Lindsey Buckingham

The 77-year-old musician has revealed that he would love to see his Fleetwood Mac bandmates - who dated each other in the early 70s - "pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK".

Mick - who co-founded the iconic rock band in the 1960s - told Us Weekly: "I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both. But we’ve had such an incredible career."

Mick planned to reunite the band before Christine McVie passed away in November 2022, aged 79.

The veteran musician has "struggled" to find a direction since Christine's passing - but he remains hopeful of working with another band in 2026.

Mick shared: "I miss playing as much as we used to. I’m hoping next year, one way or another, some band somewhere will say, come and play with drums or something.

"So I always love to do whatever I can do working on an album that next year we may tour with it. I don’t know, [but] not Fleetwood Mac."

Meanwhile, Mick previously admitted that he would love for their to be "a healing" between Stevie and Lindsey.

The musician hopes that they can mend their relationship, even if it doesn't lead to a Fleetwood Mac reunion.

Mick told MOJO: "It’s no secret, it’s no tittle-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally.

"Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey. But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them - and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily."