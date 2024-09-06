The Simple Plan-led pop punk Disney album 'A Whole New Sound' has arrived.

Mickey and Friends rock out in celebration of new pop punk album

To celebrate the release, new images of Mickey Mouse hanging out with his pals, shredding guitars, digging through vinyl, and looking cool in backward caps have been released.

The Canadian pop punk veterans recruited some of their peers to put their own spin on Disney classics, with the 'I'm Just a Kid' rockers opting to cover 'The Lion King' in honour of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Walt Disney classic by Sir Elton John.

The Pierre Bouvier-fronted group got to perform the cover at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last month.

The collection also includes New Found Glory's rendition of 'Part of Your World' from 1989's 'The Little Mermaid'.

Guitarist Chad Gilbert said: “In approaching this song, I sat with the lyrics and melodies for a while. I realised that to make people feel what Ariel’s feeling, we needed to match the energy of the music with the rebellious thoughts of the song, along with her hope for adventure. When she sings about wanting to dance, the music is upbeat and fun, but when she expresses her longing for freedom, the rhythm drops so you really feel the pull of the heart.

“Our band’s biggest goal has always been to show and encourage young adults, the young at heart, and any person that has a dream but faces self-doubt that there is another world out there that will accept them for exactly who they are. To not be afraid to take the next step.”

Bowling For Soup opted for 'Friend Like Me' from 1993's 'Aladdin'

Other artists featured include Yellowcard with Chrissy Costanza, Plain White T's, Mayday Parade, Tokio Hotel, Boys Like Girls, We The Kings, LØLØ, Magnolia Park, and Meet Me @ The Altar.

Stream 'A Whole New Sound' on all major streaming services now.