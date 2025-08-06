Midge Ure has postponed a series of concerts to undergo "urgent" medical treatment for an undisclosed health issue.

Midge Ure has been forced to postpone a series of concerts to undergo urgent medical treatment

The Ultravox singer, 71, will still perform in August, but has been forced to cancel concerts in Australia and Europe scheduled for September onwards, to give himself the time to recover.

A social media statement read: "Dear friends,

It is with great sadness and difficulty that I have to reschedule all shows planned from September onwards and aiming to be back on the road again by later this year.

During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery.

I know many of you travel great distances, often across borders to attend the shows, and I never take that support for granted. I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this causes to your plans."

The Live Aid co-founder aims to reschedule the affected dates and be back on the road "later this year", while he reassured fans that his UK leg of his A Man Of Two Worlds tour will still go ahead as planned in 2026.

He continued: "I remain fully committed to performing all shows currently scheduled for this month and I’m looking forward to being out there with you for as long as I’m able.

Let me reassure you that the A Man Of Two Worlds tour is very much going ahead. I’m aiming to be back on the road again as soon as possible and looking forward to getting back out there and sharing this music with you all.

My team and I are working closely with promoters to reschedule the affected dates, and we’ll share updates on my Facebook page as soon as we have them. I kindly ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family during this difficult time.

Thank you, as always, for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support. It truly means a great deal.

With thanks and love,

Midge."

Head to http://www.midgeure.co.uk/shows.html to see his full tour dates.