Mika is set to release new music later this year.

The 41-year-old singer - who enjoyed major success with his chart-topping debut 'Life In Cartoon Motion in 2007 - has released a total of six studio albums so far, and has now revealed that he has composed a new record completely independently for the first time in almost 20 years.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I do have new music coming this year. It’s a record that I’ve written completely on my own. I don’t know why I felt like I needed to do that. I haven’t since my first album.

"So I’ve composed the entire thing at the piano, which I then sent over to people who kinda make psychedelic Ibiza music, and then finished it off after that."

The 'Grace Kelly' hitmaker explained that the result has turned out to be something that he thinks is "completely euphoric and joyful" and that his latest approach to making music was inspired by seeing the young stars on the upcoming series of the Channel 4 programme ' The Piano', on which he is a judge.

He said: “What I ended up with was something that is completely euphoric and joyful and colourful and full of melodies.

"I was like, ‘Actually, all you need is a piano and some ideas and then the rest, it’ll just explode!'"

Mika - whose real name is Michael Holbrook Penniman, Jr. - previously spoke highly of 'The Piano' where he noted that he "didn't expect it" to be as emotional as it is and described it upon its first series, admitted that it was a "special show" to put on screen.

He told the i newspaper: "They weren’t out for 15 minutes of fame. They were just there to play something, and to talk about themselves. Many of these people don’t have pianos at home. They can’t afford it, or don’t have space. I didn’t expect it to be as moving or diverse or impactful as it was. It’s a very special show, at quite an odd time in in the UK.

"With everything that’s happening with all the struggles, and the strikes. It feels like sometimes we can harden. And this show is the antithesis of that. It makes you feel like the world is kinder!"