Linkin Park's founding drummer Rob Bourdon wanted to “distance himself” from Linkin Park years before his departure.

The 'Numb' rockers have been on hiatus since the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington - who took his own life aged 41 in 2017 - but are set to release a new album, 'From Zero', which will feature former Dead Sara singer Emily Armstrong on vocals and Colin Brittain on drums in the place of Rob.

And co-lead vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist Mike Shinoda has addressed his bandmate's departure and insisted they "understood" his need to walk away, and they wish him well.

He told Billboard: “Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band. And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The ‘Hybrid Theory’ re-release and ‘Papercuts’ release, he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

Mike added how he and Colin hit it off in the studio as they have the same approach to making music.

He said: "He’s playing drums in the live show, and drums are his first instrument, but he plays guitar and bass and keyboard, and he produces and mixes. We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back-and-forth.

“And then when Linkin Park started making stuff, for whatever we were going to do, it was just like, ‘Oh, Colin. We’re making stuff. You should come over.'"

'From Zero' will be released on 15 November and the group's return will be supported by a short world tour, which will kick off next week.

The band will play the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 11 September before hitting the stage at New York's Barclays Center five days later.

They will then head to Europe for shows in Hamburg, Germany, and London, England, before dates in Seoul, South Korea, and Bogota, Colombia.

Linkin Park’s LP Underground fan club pre-sales begin on Friday (06.09.24) and general tickets will be available the following day via the official Linkin Park website.