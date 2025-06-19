Miles Kane is "open" to a Last Shadow Puppets reunion.

The indie star formed the supergroup with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2007, and their last album was 2016's Everything You’ve Come to Expect, which was accompanied with a tour.

Although there are no current plans for the pair to get back onstage together or record new music, including at the final concert at Sheffield's The Leadmill in Alex's home city, which will be headlined by Miles, he isn't ruling out future projects with his pal.

Speaking to NME, Miles said of a possible reunion: “There are no plans for it at the minute, but my door is always open.”

Quizzed on whether he'd like to hit the studio again with Alex, he replied: “Well, I would, but we’ll just see where it goes. I’m always up for anything, me.”

Miles is also in the supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club - also comprising Matt Bellamy (Muse), Graham Coxon (Blur), Nic Cester (Jet), Sean Payne (The Zutons), and Jamie Davis - and is keen to work with them to.

He said: “Bring it all on, mate! Bring it all on."

Miles has just announced his new album, Sunlight In The Shadows, which saw him work with studio wizard and The Black Keys star Dan Auerbach - who is known for his work with Lana Del Rey.

He said of the record and working with Dan: “All roads, over 20 years, have led here.

“Dan and I love mixing T. Rex, Motown and The Easybeats and the result is this record. When we were chatting and sharing references, we were so similar in taste it was frightening and you can hear that shared passion through the music. I can’t wait to take it out on the road. It’s an album that needs to be played live."

The album features contributions from Pat McLaughlin, Daniel Tashian and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

Dan sings backing vocals and plays on every track, with further guitars by Tom Bukovac, guitarist Nick Bockrath of Cage The Elephant and Barrie Cadogan from British garage futurists Little Barrie.

The producer commented: "This record was incredible to make from start to finish. I felt like I gained a life-long friend in Miles. And that doesn't always happen. When it does, it's amazing. This is an artist who could potentially make records forever."

The lead single and opening track, Love Is Cruel, is out now.

Miles said of the track: “It’s easy to reflect on life and to get caught up in what’s happened before.

"It’s important not to let those thoughts control you. The track begins with 'she’s a midnight scooter rider,' which is one of my favourite opening lines to a single. It sets the tone lyrically and musically for what’s to come. Think Clint Eastwood and Judy Garland in the desert at dusk!”

Sunlight In The Shadows is out on October 17.

Sunlight In The Shadows tracklisting:

1. Love Is Cruel

2. Electric Flower

3. Sunlight In The Shadows

4. Coming Down The Road

5. Always In Over My Head

6. Blue Skies

7. My Love

8. Without You

9. Sing A Song To Love

10. Slow Death

11. I Pray

12. Walk On The Ocean