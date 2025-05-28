Miley Cyrus has promised an "extremely experimental" follow-up to 'Something Beautiful'.

Miley Cyrus is promising an 'experimental' 10th album

The 32-year-old singer will release her ninth studio album on Friday (30.05.25), but she's already looking ahead to the next one as she starts work on her milestone 10th LP.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, she gave fans at an event at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont hotel a hint of what's to come.

She told the small crowd: "My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that.

"'Something Beautiful' is just the appetizer."

At the fan event, Miley performed some new tracks like 'Easy Lover', 'End of the World' and 'More To Lose', along with her 2023 hit 'Flowers'.

She even treated fans to a bit of 'The Climb' from 2009's 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'.

'Something Beautiful' - which is a visual album - is set for release on May 30, while the film will receive its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in June.

So far, fans have heard a handful of the 13 new songs from the collection, all of which will be accompanied by new visuals that have been described as a "one of a kind pop opera".

After releasing the title track ‘Something Beautiful’, Miley teased that the album marked "another bold artistic evolution" in her career.

A statement on her Instagram account read: "Miley’s second song and video release ‘Something Beautiful’, the title track off of the forthcoming album explores her deep connection to fashion showcasing an original custom design by Casey Cadwallader for the House of Mugler in the visual.

"This era marks another bold artistic evolution for Miley, blending music and film into an immersive experience."

‘Something Beautiful’ - which Miley is co-executive producing with Shawn Everett - is the follow-up to 2023's ‘Endless Summer Vacation’.

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker previously teased that the upcoming album was inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’, and described it as a "healing" record.

She explained to Harper's Bazaar: "My idea was making 'The Wall', but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.

"It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

"I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."