Miley Cyrus' request to have her 'Flowers' lawsuit dismissed was met with a push-back from the judge presiding over the case.

Miley Cyrus asked for her 'Flowers' lawsuit to be dismissed but the judge challenged the request

The 32-year-old pop star is being sued for copyright infringement over the 2023 hit by Tempo Music Investments, who accused Cyrus of lifting the melody, harmony, and chorus of Bruno Mars' 2012 hit 'When I Was Your Man', which they have a share in.

At a hearing on Monday (10.03.25), District Judge Dean D. Pregerson insisted Tempo Music has every right to proceed with its claim.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Pregerson said: “If someone wants to buy what someone owns, buy the entire thing, and that includes the right to enforce that ownership against the rest of the world – if you don’t allow that, then you diminish the value of what you’re selling to the point where it may become worthless.”

No immediate action was taken with the judge placing the request under submission after Cyrus’ lawyer, Peter Anderson, referenced previous co-author ownership cases in their argument.

in November, Anderson argued: “Plaintiff unambiguously [says] that it obtained its claimed rights in the ‘When I Was Your Man’ copyright from only one of that musical composition’s four co-authors.

“That is a fatal and incurable defect in plaintiff’s claim.”

The lyrics are a paraphrase of Bruno's song but because they were only similar ideas it wasn't necessary for him to be listed as a co-writer on 'Flowers'.

Miley's chorus goes: "I can buy myself flowers.

"Write my name in the sand.

"Talk to myself for hours.

"Say things you don't understand.

"I can take myself dancing.

"And I can hold my own hand.

"Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Bruno sings on his track: "That I should've bought you flowers and held your hand ... Now my baby's dancin', but she's dancin' with another man."

Miley won multiple awards for the hit, including two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, but Tempo Music insists she wouldn't have received the accolades without 'When I Was Your Man'.

The firm told TMZ: "It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.’”

The company is not only seeking money from the former Disney star but wants her to be banned from performing the song.

Bruno, 39, is not part of the lawsuit against Miley.

'Flowers' featured on Miley's album 'Endless Summer Vacation' and was the biggest-selling song worldwide that year.