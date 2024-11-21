Miley Cyrus' new album 'Something Beautiful' has been inspired by 'The Wall'.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is working on the follow-up to last year's 'Endless Summer Vacation' and she has taken influence from Pink Floyd's iconic 1979 rock opera, having seen the 1982 film adaptation of the album as a teenager.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "We really leaned in. And so I have this heart-first attachment to it.

“My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Director Panos Cosmatos added: "[The album is] more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love.”

Miley explained that the "visual component" of the album "is driving the sound", and each track should be able to heal someone.

She said: “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties.

"The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.

"They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

The 'Flowers' singer described the work as "hypnotising and glamorous" and something that she hopes can help people.

She explained: "It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

And she insisted people shouldn't try to "imitate" her, as she wants the connection to go even deeper.

She said: "I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me.

"I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”