Miley Cyrus' new album 'Something Beautiful' has been inspired by 'The Wall'.

Miley Cyrus has been inspired by The Wall

Miley Cyrus has been inspired by The Wall

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker is working on the follow-up to last year's 'Endless Summer Vacation' and she has taken influence from Pink Floyd's iconic 1979 rock opera, having seen the 1982 film adaptation of the album as a teenager.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "We really leaned in. And so I have this heart-first attachment to it.

“My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Director Panos Cosmatos added: "[The album is] more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love.”

Miley explained that the "visual component" of the album "is driving the sound", and each track should be able to heal someone.

She said: “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties.

"The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.

"They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

The 'Flowers' singer described the work as "hypnotising and glamorous" and something that she hopes can help people.

She explained: "It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

And she insisted people shouldn't try to "imitate" her, as she wants the connection to go even deeper.

She said: "I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me.

"I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”

Tagged in