Miley Cyrus is being sued for copyright infringement over her 2023 hit 'Flowers'.

The 31-year-old pop star has been accused of lifting the melody, harmony, and chorus of Bruno Mars' 2012 hit 'When I Was Your Man' by Tempo Music Investments, who claim to have a share in the latter tune, TMZ reports.

The lyrics are a paraphrase of Bruno's song but because they were only similar ideas it wasn't necessary for him to be listed as a co-writer on 'Flowers'.

Miley's chorus goes: "I can buy myself flowers.

"Write my name in the sand.

"Talk to myself for hours.

"Say things you don't understand.

"I can take myself dancing.

"And I can hold my own hand.

"Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Bruno sings on his track: "That I should've bought you flowers and held your hand ... Now my baby's dancin', but she's dancin' with another man."

Miley won multiple awards for the hit, including a Grammy for Record of the Year, but Tempo Music Investments insists she wouldn't have received the accolades without 'When I Was Your Man'.

The firm told the outlet: "It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man.’”

The company is not only seeking money from the former Disney star but wants her to be banned from performing the song.

Bruno, 38, is not part of the lawsuit against Miley.

'Flowers' featured on Miley's album 'Endless Summer Vacation'.

The chart-topping disco pop tune was rumoured to be a swipe at her ex-husband, 34-year-old actor Liam Hemsworth.

Commenting on the hit’s global success, Miley tweeted at the time: "Celebrating “Flowers” being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way and it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners and my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful. (sic)"