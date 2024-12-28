Miley Cyrus teases new era

Miley Cyrus is teasing a new era.

The 32-year-old singer revealed she is looking forward to "starting over again" and is excited for what 2025 has to offer after a very successful 2024.

She wrote on X: "HAPPY HOLIDAYS NEW YEAR! It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again.

"This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me. In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew.

"At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful. Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special. Sincerely, Miley."

Meanwhile, Miley previously revealed her new album 'Something Beautiful' has been inspired by Pink Floyd’s 'The Wall'.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "My idea was making 'The Wall', but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.

"It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

"I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level."