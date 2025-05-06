Miranda Lambert wants to "keep the outlaw movement going" with her new record label, Big Loud Texas.

The 41-year-old singer was featured in 'American Idol''s Iconic Women-themed night on Sunday (04.05.25), and she was also a guest mentor on the ABC show.

Following Miranda teaming up with fellow artist and collaborator Jon Randall to launch their record label, Big Loud Texas, in 2024, the opportunity of being on 'American Idol' has allowed her to scout new talent so the pair can continue keeping the "creative freedom outside of the Nashville establishment that dictated the sound of most country music of the era" alive.

Asked by host Ryan Seacrest after a fiery rendition of her 2005 hit track, 'Kerosene', if she is looking for new talent, Miranda said: "Yeah! Big Loud Texas. We're trying to keep the outlaw movement going. I like that, kind of, stuff."

Miranda found fame after finishing in third place on the USA Network music talent competition, 'Nashville Star', in 2003, and she used her experience of being on the programme to help inspire and support the top-eight contestants on 'American Idol'.

Speaking about what it was like to mentor them, the 'Somethin' Bad' singer said: "I love them all so much. I've had such a blast getting to be a part of this Idol family and getting to know these wonderful artists. It has been a real blessing for me."

The 'Bluebird' singer - who has released 10 studio albums over the past two decades and is one of the most decorated stars in country music - won the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards.

In her acceptance speech, she told the audience at the Nashville ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, admitted that some days she feels like she is "just getting started" in her music career.

Thanking her supporters, Miranda said: "Twenty years later and some days I feel like I've done it 200 years and some days I feel like I'm just getting started.

"Thank you so much to the most loyal fans in the world, country fans. Thank you to God and all my friends, my country music community for allowing me to do this amazing job. I'm so looking forward to what's next."