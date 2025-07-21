K-pop idols Monsta X have seemingly teased new music is coming in September - days after making their live comeback in Seoul.

Monsta X are preparing for their stage return and a new album with a 'sexier' image

The popular group - comprising Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M - made a triumphant return with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome between July 18 and 20, their first full-group fan appearance in more than four years due to their military enlistments.

The weekend also saw the Love Killa hitmakers tease more band activity on September 1, with recent reports suggesting it's an album.

They captioned a teaser clip on X on Sunday (20.07.25): "MONSTA X IS COMING 2025.09.01."

At a press event held at the Conrad Hotel last week (16.07.25), members Hyungwon and Shownu discussed the reunion and insisted "nothing has really changed".

Hyungwon shared. “Since we’re preparing for our concert, we’ve spent a lot of time together.

“I was surprised by how nothing has really changed in terms of our teamwork since returning from the military. Our passion for practice and sense of humour have stayed the same.”

He then cheekily quipped: “I’d say our visuals have become more mature — and even sexier.”

To mark a decade as a group, the six-piece released the digital album Now Project vol. 1 in May.

The 10 tracks were originally released between 2021 and 2023, but they rerecorded them to showcase Shownu’s vocals, as he was carrying out his mandatory military service when they were first recorded.

Monsta X have released albums in Korean, Japanese and English. Their last was 2021’s English LP The Dreaming.