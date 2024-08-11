Morgan Wade had to pinch herself when Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett watched her from side of stage.

Morgan Wade has been living the dream on the Triple Moon Tour with her idols

The country rock star has been living the dream on the road with her two heroes this summer on the 'Triple Moon Tour', which is due to wrap on August 10 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

She told Total Rock magazine: "I would say right now! We're currently on tour with Alanis Morissette and Joan Jett. On the first show, I saw both of them watching me from the side of the stage. You can't really beat that! Those are two badass women who have been such a huge part of music and paved the way for more female artists. Then I woke up to Alanis texting me, being really kind and saying she thought my show was amazing. I couldn't believe it... how did my life end up here, chatting to Alanis and seeing Joan Jett watching my whole set? That's crazy!"

Recalling receiving the call to join the jaunt with the 'Ironic' hitmaker and the 'Bad Reputation' star, she told People: "My agents called me. They're like, 'Hey, Alanis would like for you to come do this tour with her and Joan Jett.' I mean, what do you really say during that moment, because it's two legends right there that you get to go spend a lot of time with for a two-month period."

She gushed: "Both of these women are so unique in their own way and true to who they are.

"Both of them are legends. I couldn't be more excited for this lineup."