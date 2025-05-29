Morgan Wade will release her fifth studio album, 'The Party Is Over (recovered)', on August 1.

Morgan Wade has a new album on the way with some 'recovered' early tracks

The 30-year-old modern Americana star has unveiled her follow-up to 2024's 'Obsessed', and shared the rocking title track.

The songs are an "intense exploration of her psyche’s recesses" and some of the tracks date back to when Wade signed a major-label deal and have been given "life again".

A press release notes that: "In a time of self-reflection, Wade revisited her earlier writing sessions to revitalise past songs that still spoke to the person she is today."

On the title track, Wade sings: “Another year and I can’t leave you alone/And why would I want to? ... When the lights all dim and the party is over/Baby I still want you when I’m sober.”

Upon announcing the album, Morgan thanked her fans for their support over the years.

She penned on Instagram: “A lot of you have been here for a long time listening and supporting me. That means some of you were here before I ever put out my debut record. You heard songs that were demos and early recordings that no longer exist. I wanted to put these songs back into the world and give them life again. Showcase that chapter of my life, and throw in some new songs too.

"While these songs might be new to a lot of you, they are old friends to some of you — definitely old friends to me. Hope you enjoy and thanks for everything. New album out August 1st, available to pre-order now! Title track ‘The Party Is Over’ out today.”

Fans have already heard the brooding lead single, ‘East Coast’.

'The Party Is Over (recovered)' tracklisting:

1. The Party Is Over

2. Let Us Down

3. East Coast

4. Roses

5. Left Me Behind

6. Candy From Strangers

7. Parking Garage

8. Songs I Won’t Remember

9. High In Your Apartment

10. Stay

11. Hardwood Floor