Morrissey says he agreed to a Smiths reunion tour because it was "the last time such a thing would be possible".

Morrissey has reflected on the idea of reuniting The Smiths

Despite previously joking he would "rather eat [his] own testicles" and break his vow of vegetarianism than reform the iconic indie band, he was open to the idea after AEG Entertainment reportedly made a "lucrative offer" to Morrissey, 65, and his former bandmate Johnny Marr, 61.

Now, Morrissey has told Medium: "I agreed because it felt like the last time such a thing would be possible. We’ve all begun to grow old. "I thought the tour that was offered would be a good way of saying thank you for those who have listened for what suddenly feels like a lifetime.

“It wasn’t because I had any emotional attachment to Marr. I have absolutely none.”

As well as alleging that Marr "ignored the offer" to get the group back together for a 2025 world tour, he accused him of "blocking" the release of a greatest hits album, as well as acquiring "trademark rights and intellectual property" of The Smiths, meaning he could tour as a band without him.

In response, Johnny's management said in a statement: "Here are the facts:

“In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths’ name – and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band – Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.

"A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey's lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey and Marr.

"As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an agreement of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign."

Johnny then added: “To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me to protect the legacy.

"This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates.

"As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no."

Despite Morrissey's claims Johnny could tour under the band name with a different singer, his team insisted that won't be happening.

The statement read: "Additionally, speculation about Johnny Marr touring with a different singer as The Smiths is not true. There are no such plans."

Meanwhile, when it came to the proposed new greatest hits collection, Johnny felt it was unnecessary.

The statement concluded: "Johnny Marr also confirms that he declined a suggestion for another greatest his compilation from Warner Music Group given the number already in existence”.