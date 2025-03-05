Mötley Crüe have postponed their Las Vegas residency as frontman Vince Neil prepares for a "medical procedure".

The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' rockers were due to start an 11-show run in Sin City later this month but have taken to social media to inform fans that the residency will be put on hold for the sake of Neil's health.

The gigs will now take place between September 12 and October 3 and any tickets purchased will remain valid for the rearranged shows.

Vince, 64, said in a statement: "To all the Crüeheads who were looking forward to see us this Spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserve, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

The singer's bandmates Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 added in a joint statement: "Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery. We are looking forward for him to get well again and take over Vegas together in September."

The specifics of Vince's medical procedure are unknown except that it was advised by doctors.

It comes just a month after his private jet was involved in a crash that claimed the life of the pilot.

Neil wasn't on board the aircraft when it veered off course and collided with a parked jet during landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona but his partner Rain Hannah Andreani and her friend were as pilot Joie Vitosky, 78, tragically passed away in the incident.

Vitosky's daughter Jana Schertzer "wholeheartedly" believes that her father's actions saved the lives of those on board the plane.

She told the Arizona Republic: "I honestly, wholeheartedly believe that the reason those other passengers are alive — it’s because of how he handled it."